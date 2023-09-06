A Comparison of the Hisense U8K and TCL QM8 TVs

In the highly competitive market of affordable TVs, the Hisense U8K and TCL QM8 stand out as two exceptional options. These televisions set a new standard for performance at their price points and pose a significant challenge for more costly models.

When comparing the Hisense U8K and TCL QM8, it’s clear that they are closely matched in many aspects. However, the final determination of which one is superior may come down to a few specific considerations.

In terms of hardware, the stands of these TVs differ. The Hisense U8K features two adjustable feet that can be set at different heights, allowing for versatility in placement. On the other hand, the TCL QM8 has a pedestal-style stand with two height settings but may not provide optimal placement for a soundbar.

Both TVs offer better-than-average onboard audio, which is a notable feature. The TCL QM8 is thinner than the Hisense U8K and has a sleeker design, making it an aesthetically appealing choice.

In terms of inputs, both TVs offer four HDMI ports. The Hisense U8K has two HDMI 2.1-compliant ports, including an eARC port for soundbars or AV receivers. The TCL QM8 also has a 4K 144Hz port but lacks an eARC port.

The remote controls also differ between the two TVs. The TCL remote is slimmer, longer, and motion-activated, while the Hisense remote is wider and may wobble on a surface.

When it comes to software, both TVs feature the Google TV interface. While there are slight differences in the menus layout, the overall performance and app loading times are similar.

In terms of supported technology, both TVs offer features such as HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG support. The Hisense U8K also includes an ATSC 3.0 tuner, which the TCL QM8 lacks.

In terms of sound quality, both TVs have made efforts to enhance their onboard sound systems. However, the Hisense U8K provides a better-balanced and superior sound experience compared to the TCL QM8, which tends to prioritize crispy treble and bass at the expense of midrange clarity.

Finally, in terms of picture quality, the Hisense U8K and TCL QM8 exhibit minor differences that are only noticeable when compared side by side. These differences, such as brightness and black levels, would be indistinguishable in normal viewing conditions.

Ultimately, choosing between the Hisense U8K and TCL QM8 will come down to personal preferences and specific needs. Both TVs offer exceptional performance and features, making them strong contenders in the affordable TV market.

