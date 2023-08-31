Kenya Implements Tax on Digital Assets

Kenyans will now be required to pay a three percent tax on the revenue they make from selling digital assets, as the Finance Act 2023 goes into effect. The new tax seeks to capitalize on the growing digital assets economy by ensuring that the government receives a share of the income generated from such assets. The Act defines digital assets as intangible items of value, including e-books, photos, videos, music, social media accounts, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens.

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis estimates that there are about four million Kenyan individuals who own cryptocurrencies. Under the new Act, whenever a digital asset is sold, the platform facilitating the sale must deduct three percent of the transaction value and remit it to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) within five working days. If the platform is owned by a non-resident, they must register under the simplified tax regime to remit the tax.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u expressed concern over the lack of revenue derived from digital asset trading, given its increasing popularity in Kenya. However, tax experts have raised questions about the short window for remitting the tax, asserting that it may cause operational challenges and discourage participation in digital asset trading.

Analysts at Grant Thornton Kenya also note that the decision to tax incomes from digital assets raises considerations regarding the need for a potentially lower tax rate based on fair market value, as well as addressing administrative obligations placed on platform providers who are often non-residents.

Critics, such as market analyst Rufas Kamau, argue that the government has not provided a proper definition of digital assets and that the tax is punitive and inconsistent with tax practices in other jurisdictions. Kamau raises concerns that this may lead to a black market for cryptocurrency trading as individuals attempt to evade taxes. He suggests that a more effective approach would be to levy taxes on the spread or commission earned by exchanges when facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.

Overall, the implementation of the digital assets tax in Kenya aims to capture revenue from the rapidly growing digital assets economy. However, concerns have been raised regarding the five-day remittance window, the need for clearer definitions, and the potential impact on the digital asset trading market.