Tarun Kapoor Joins Mankind Pharma as Vice President of Digital Transformation

Tarun Kapoor, a seasoned professional with over two decades of IT management and digital transformation expertise, has been appointed as the Vice President of Digital Transformation at Mankind Pharma, a leading player in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

In his new role, Kapoor will lead the company’s digital acceleration journey by collaborating closely with Mankind Pharma’s leadership. His responsibilities include enhancing IT management, providing strategic direction for technological decision-making, and harmonizing business and technology for value-driven investments and returns on investment.

Kapoor will also spearhead efforts in business process re-engineering, operational efficiency improvements, and cultivating a performance-oriented delivery culture. Additionally, he will play a crucial role in mentoring and upskilling resources to prepare the organization for a future-ready landscape.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity, Kapoor stated, “I am proud to be part of the growing story at Mankind Pharma. The organization’s commitment to its employees and its strong delivery-oriented environment align perfectly with my values. I look forward to the challenges ahead, which will test my resilience, business acumen, and customer-focused approach.”

Prior to joining Mankind Pharma, Kapoor held various positions in different industries. Notably, he had a prominent role at British Telecom and gained extensive experience during his tenure at VFS Global, where he oversaw large global programs across diverse technologies in approximately 145 countries. He also had engagements with CRISIL Limited, focusing on legacy migration initiatives and business consulting advisory assignments.

Kapoor’s academic background includes a postgraduate degree in Data Science AI/ML from IIM Ahmedabad and an Executive MBA PGPMAX from the Indian School of Business. He also holds an MBA in finance and a graduation degree in computer applications.

Source: Economic Times CIO: https://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/