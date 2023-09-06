Weleski Transfer Seeks Approval for New Digital Billboard in Tarentum

Representatives from Weleski Transfer in Tarentum are requesting approval from the borough council to construct a digital billboard. The proposed billboard would be located 70 feet above the company’s office on West Fourth Avenue and aims to catch the attention of drivers along Route 28.

During a conditional use hearing, Buddy Swisshelm of Digital Signs and Marketing made the appeal, following an initial denial by the council. Solicitor Eric Dee will provide an opinion within 45 days, after which the council can approve or deny the request, or approve it with certain conditions.

However, not all residents are in favor of the plan. Bill Mayhugh, a resident living in the area, expressed his concerns about the proposed billboard obstructing his view. He referenced a recently erected billboard near the Tarentum Bridge, which has brought flashing lights and disrupted the surrounding scenery.

Weleski Transfer is seeking permission for a double-sided billboard that measures 14 feet tall by 48 feet wide. The space on the billboard will be sold to local and national businesses, displaying 10 ads per minute on each side. While the brightness will be slightly dimmed at night, the company assures that it will adhere to local and state rules concerning motion and brightness of the ads.

One of the issues that led to the initial denial was the zoning district restrictions, which currently only permit static billboards. Moreover, the size of the proposed billboard exceeds the allowable square footage in West Tarentum. These issues were not addressed during the borough’s previous legal case with Oliver Outdoor.

Concerns were also raised about the proximity of the new billboard to the existing one at the bridge. Councilman Brian Snyder questioned the financial viability of placing two billboards so close to each other, but Swisshelm assured that they have successfully installed multiple billboards in other areas without any issues.

Despite the potential benefits that the digital billboard may bring for Weleski Transfer and local businesses, some residents and council members worry about the impact on the scenery and views in the area, particularly in West Tarentum.

