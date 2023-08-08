The Future of Bandai Namco’s “Tales of” Franchise

Bandai Namco has a rich history of producing popular video gaming franchises, and one of these is the beloved “Tales of” series. Over the years, there have been various releases under this franchise, and fans were delighted to see a remastered version of Tales of Symphonia earlier this year, which was made available on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

Looking ahead, the future of the “Tales of” franchise remains uncertain. However, there is a glimmer of hope for some news in the near future. An official announcement was made that a Tales of Series presentation will be held on August 10th. The content of this presentation is still shrouded in mystery. It is unknown whether the news being shared is related to upcoming games or if it pertains to something different concerning the franchise.

Unfortunately, no additional information is currently available. Fans will have to wait for the presentation to take place to discover what Bandai Namco has in store for their beloved series. Rest assured, if any significant updates come out of the presentation, we will be sure to keep you informed.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the “Tales of” franchise from Bandai Namco.