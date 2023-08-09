CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Take-Two Interactive Expects Significant Revenue Increase in FY25, Indicating Possible GTA 6 Release in 2024

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
Take-Two Interactive has announced that it anticipates a substantial rise in revenue for FY25, suggesting the potential release of GTA 6 in 2024. During the recent earnings call, Take-Two CEO and chairman, Strauss Zelnick, expressed confidence in the company’s position for a significant turning point in fiscal 2025, which is expected to yield record-breaking levels of operating performance. Take-Two’s fiscal year 25 spans from April 2024 to March 2025.

The projected $8 billion in Net Bookings for the following year indicates Take-Two’s optimistic outlook. This represents a $2.5 billion increase compared to the current fiscal year estimate of $5.5 billion. If these figures are indeed influenced by the highly anticipated GTA 6, a reveal date could be imminent, with a potential launch window around September to October 2024.

Considering Rockstar Games’ previous announcement and release patterns, it is plausible that the reveal of GTA 6 will occur around October 2023, followed by a launch approximately 12 months later. However, it should be noted that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have a history of game delays.

Furthermore, in 2021, reports from various sources indicated a 2024-2025 release window for GTA 6. Subsequently, in 2022, a substantial leak containing videos and images directly correlated with GTA 6 supported most of the previously leaked information.

Share your thoughts on the potential release date for GTA 6 in the comments section below.

For more updates from Insider Gaming, be sure to check out the news highlighting Baldur’s Gate 3 as the current top pre-ordered PlayStation game.

