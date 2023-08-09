Latest Earnings Report Reveals Progress on Grand Theft Auto 6

Take-Two Interactive’s recent earnings report provided some insight into the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. While details were scarce, the report confirmed that active development on the highly anticipated sequel is “well underway,” echoing previous announcements made by Rockstar Games.

However, the report also indicated that fans should not expect the game to be released within the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2024. Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, hinted that the 2025 fiscal year will be a significant period for the company, suggesting that it could potentially coincide with the release of GTA 6.

In the meantime, Take-Two’s focus appears to be on maximizing the potential of its existing games, particularly its successful live-service titles like Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K23. The company’s strategy includes offering season passes and DLC packs, implementing post-launch monetization plans, and exploring the free-to-play market on consoles.

Take-Two’s recent acquisition of Zynga has also influenced its direction, with an emphasis on mobile gaming. The company is eager to bring its popular titles to mobile platforms while also considering the possibility of porting select mobile games to consoles and PC.

Although the report briefly mentioned other upcoming projects, such as collaborations with Weta Workshop and Game Freak, no specific release dates were provided. Take-Two has promised to reveal release dates for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 in its Q4 2024 report, meaning fans will have to wait a bit longer for further details.

In the meantime, Rockstar Games may still provide direct updates on Grand Theft Auto 6 before Take-Two’s next report. Fans eagerly anticipate any additional information about the highly anticipated game.