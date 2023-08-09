Red Dead Redemption Coming to Switch and PS4 in August

Take-Two Interactive’s CEO and chairman, Strauss Zelnick, has expressed support for the pricing strategy of the upcoming Switch and PS4 ports of Red Dead Redemption. The game’s expansion was announced by Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two.

Red Dead Redemption will be making its debut on the Switch and PS4 on August 17. A physical version for the game will be released on October 13. Priced at $50 / £40, the package will also include the Undead Nightmare DLC.

Zelnick addressed the rationale behind the pricing decision, considering the game’s existing availability on Xbox via backward compatibility, priced at $30 / £25. Zelnick stated that the $50 / £40 price tag is what they believe is the accurate commercial price for the game.

Hannah Sage, Take-Two’s EVP of finance, emphasized the value proposition of the Switch and PS4 editions, noting that both versions include the Undead Nightmare expansion. Zelnick added that Undead Nightmare was a great standalone game, making it a great bundle for new players and original fans.

Rockstar’s official statement described the offering as an epic Western adventure that includes the Undead Nightmare zombie-horror companion. The Switch and PS4 versions bring both games together again, providing an opportunity for new players and original fans to enjoy them on modern consoles.

It should be noted that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are already available on Xbox platforms, including Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

