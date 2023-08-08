Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have announced that Red Dead Redemption and its zombie add-on, Undead Nightmare, will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on Aug. 17. While this news was met with excitement by many fans, some have expressed concerns about the $50 price point, especially since the game is missing multiplayer and already available on Xbox Series X.

During a recent earnings call, IGN asked Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, about the pricing decision. Zelnick explained that they believe the $50 price is commercially accurate for the port. The company’s EVP of Finance, Hannah Sage, also noted that the port includes both the base game and Undead Nightmare, making it a great value for consumers.

However, when asked about a potential PC release, Zelnick remained vague, stating that game release announcements are up to the developers. He also discussed the decision-making process behind ports, remasters, and remakes, emphasizing that it depends on the creative vision of the development team and the opportunities for consumers.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare have been highly regarded games since their original releases, and the port to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 provides an opportunity for new players to experience these titles. While the absence of multiplayer and a potential PC release may disappoint some fans, the inclusion of Undead Nightmare adds value to the bundle.

As gaming companies continue to explore different ways to bring older titles to new platforms, the decision to port, remaster, or remake a game ultimately depends on the specific circumstances and the creative direction of the development team. Whether it’s bringing a classic title in its original form or enhancing it for modern platforms, the goal is to provide a satisfying experience for players.

