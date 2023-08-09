Take-Two CEO Not Concerned About Backward Compatibility for Nintendo Switch Successor

With rumors circulating about a potential successor to the Nintendo Switch, fans and developers have been worried about the lack of backward compatibility. However, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick doesn’t seem too concerned about this.

In an interview with IGN, Zelnick stated that he believed backward compatibility was a benefit to consumers. He also mentioned that he would be surprised if platforms didn’t offer it with a mid-cycle upgrade, although he wasn’t certain if it was a must-have feature.

When asked if he considered the Nintendo Switch to be mid-cycle, Zelnick replied, “Remains to be seen.” This suggests that he doesn’t currently view the Switch as being in the middle of its lifecycle.

Although rumors of a Switch successor are still in the rumor phase, it’s understandable that Zelnick wouldn’t want to reveal any specifics before Nintendo makes an official announcement. However, he did express that Take-Two would almost certainly be an early supporter of a new Nintendo system, as they were with the Nintendo Switch.

Regardless of backward compatibility, Take-Two and Rockstar have recently faced criticism for the announcement of Red Dead Redemption on Switch and PS4 at a higher price compared to the version available on Xbox consoles via backward compatibility.

Take-Two’s Q1 earnings revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 has now sold over 185 million copies, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has achieved over 55 million units sold. NBA2K23 has also sold over 13 million copies, making it the second-highest selling NBA 2K game after NBA 2K20.

The company reported net bookings of $1.2 billion for the quarter, a 20% increase from the previous year. They are also set to release three immersive core games this year, including NBA 2K24, WWE 2K24, and an unnamed title coming later in the fiscal year. Additionally, Take-Two hints at a massive following year in fiscal 2025, potentially indicating the release of highly anticipated games like Grand Theft Auto 6.