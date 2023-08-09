Take-Two CEO Downplays Impact of Mid-Generation Console Upgrades

There has been recent talk about the possibility of a mid-generation console upgrade, specifically the rumored PS5 Pro. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, however, believes that such upgrades have minimal impact. In an interview with IGN, Zelnick stated that the significance of a mid-generation upgrade depends on what it would entail. He emphasized that historically, these upgrades have not brought about substantial changes and do not affect game development or sales from a publisher’s perspective.

Zelnick’s viewpoint is not surprising given the current gaming landscape. Previous mid-generation upgrades, such as the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, have primarily focused on graphical and storage improvements. While these enhancements are appealing to consumers, they do not significantly alter game development for developers and publishers. Additionally, the ongoing chip shortage has resulted in a slower adoption of new consoles in the market, making support for the previous generation of consoles still strong.

Regarding rumors of a potential Switch successor, Zelnick stated that Take-Two would likely be an early supporter of such a console. In terms of Take-Two’s earnings, it was announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 185 million units, with an additional five million copies sold in the latest quarter. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 55 million units, and NBA2K23 has sold over 13 million.

Overall, Take-Two posted net bookings of $1.2 billion for the quarter, a 20% increase compared to the previous year. The company is also preparing to release three “immersive core games” this year, with expectations of an even bigger release year in fiscal 2025, leading to speculations about the possible arrival of GTA 6.