CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch and PS4 Will Cost $50, Take-Two CEO Says

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 9, 2023
Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch and PS4 Will Cost $50, Take-Two CEO Says

There’s good news for fans of Red Dead Redemption who were surprised by the $50 price tag for its Nintendo Switch and PS4 release. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has stated that the cost is justified. In an earnings report, Zelnick explained that they believe $50 is the commercially accurate price for the game.

One of the main points of frustration among players is the lack of a multiplayer option and the absence of any significant updates since its original release in 2010. Additionally, the game is already available on Xbox Series X with 4K visuals for just $40.

To justify the higher price, Take-Two is including the Undead Nightmare expansion in the port. Zelnick stated that Undead Nightmare was a great standalone game when it was first released, making it a valuable addition to the bundle for the first time.

The digital version of Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch and PS4 will be available for purchase starting on August 17th, with a physical release following on October 13th.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumors and Camera Specs

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Slack to Roll Out Redesign to Help Users Manage Messages and Channels

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Netflix Releases Game Controller App for TV Gaming

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Satellite

Strange Lights in Houston Sky Caused by Starlink Satellites

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Understanding the Science Behind Smell Preferences Using Locusts

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

How Image Signal and Vision Processors are Revolutionizing IoT and Edge Computing Devices

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumors and Camera Specs

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments