Take-Two Interactive CEO Defends Price of Red Dead Redemption Ports

Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, recently announced that Red Dead Redemption will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 17, with a physical release following on October 13. The game will be priced at $49.99 / £39.99 and will include the Undead Nightmare DLC.

When questioned about the pricing of the game, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that they believe it is the commercially accurate price for the game. He also highlighted that the Undead Nightmare DLC was a popular standalone game when it was first released, making it a valuable addition to the bundle and a great value for consumers.

The announcement from Rockstar Games emphasized that players will be able to experience the epic Western adventure of Red Dead Redemption along with its zombie-horror companion in a single package. The Switch and PS4 versions have been converted by Double Eleven Studios and will be available for both new players and fans who played the original game.

It is worth noting that Red Dead Redemption is already available on Xbox via backwards compatibility for a price of $29.99 / £24.99, with the Undead Nightmare DLC available for an additional $9.99 / £6.75.

Overall, Take-Two Interactive stands by their pricing decision for the upcoming Switch and PS4 ports of Red Dead Redemption, believing it offers a fair value to consumers. The inclusion of the Undead Nightmare DLC makes it an appealing bundle for both new and existing fans of the game.