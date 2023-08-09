Reactions to Red Dead Redemption Port Pricing and Exclusions

The recently announced PlayStation 4 and Switch port of Red Dead Redemption has received mixed reactions from fans. One of the main points of criticism has been the price of £40/$50 USD. However, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, has defended the price, stating that it is “commercially accurate”.

Critics have pointed out that the port does not include the multiplayer mode found in the original game, which is now 13 years old. They have also noted that the game does not fully utilize the capabilities of the modern technology it is running on. Another factor that has disappointed fans is that the Xbox 360 version, which is playable on Xbox One and Series X/S through backward compatibility, is currently priced at £30 digitally.

Zelnick responded to these complaints in an interview with IGN, stating that the price reflects what they believe is accurate for the market. He also highlighted the inclusion of Undead Nightmare in the Switch and PS4 port, describing it as a “great standalone game in its own right”. He believes that the bundle offers good value for consumers.

In addition to addressing pricing concerns, Zelnick also discussed the decision to not release the port for PC. He did not provide any insight into the possibility of a future PC release, stating that announcements are up to the respective teams.

Red Dead Redemption will be available on Switch and PS4 on August 17th. The PS4 version will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility.