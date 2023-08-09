Take-Two Interactive CEO Calls for Backward Compatibility in Next Nintendo Console

Take-Two Interactive CEO and chairman, Strauss Zelnick, has expressed his belief that Nintendo’s next console should include backward compatibility, if it is technically feasible. Zelnick highlighted that the absence of this feature could lead to an increase in sales as players would repurchase their favorite games, but he also emphasized that it would break the trust between the player and the company.

Zelnick stated, “You have to give consumers what they want and optimize their experience. You cannot withhold a feature that you are capable of delivering just to maximize sales. That would be a breach of trust with consumers. You have to do what’s best for them.” However, he acknowledged that there might be instances when the technological advancements in a new console are so significant that backward compatibility is not feasible.

A recent report on Nintendo’s future hardware plans revealed an uncertain outlook on the possibility of backward compatibility for the next iteration of the Switch. Nintendo aims to migrate as many of its 100 million+ user base to the new system, but concerns have been raised by some third-party publishers who fear that support for legacy Switch games could negatively impact the sales of next-gen titles. Technical challenges may also arise when implementing backward compatibility.

Take-Two Interactive has released numerous games on the Nintendo Switch, including the popular NBA 2K and Borderlands franchises. However, the highly successful Grand Theft Auto 5 has not yet been converted for the Switch.

While Take-Two does not have control over hardware decisions, Zelnick believes that if backward compatibility is technically possible, it should be considered for the benefit of consumers. Providing players with the best gaming experience and ensuring their trust and satisfaction are paramount for the company.