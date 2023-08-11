AMD Announces Limited-Edition Starfield-Themed GPU and CPU

AMD has unveiled a special limited-edition version of its RX 7900 XTX graphics card, inspired by the highly anticipated game Starfield. Although this graphics card has been recognized as one of the best on the market, it will not be available for purchase. Only 500 units of the exclusive GPU will be produced, and it can only be obtained through special promotions and giveaways from AMD, Bethesda Softworks, and their partners.

The Starfield-themed RX 7900 XTX shares the same specifications as the base model, with the only difference being its unique finish. In terms of performance, this graphics card is comparable to the RTX 4080, except when it comes to ray tracing. However, considering that Starfield’s official system requirements recommend the RX 7900 XT for 4K gaming, the flagship XTX model should provide excellent performance for the game.

Alongside the GPU, AMD will also produce 500 Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs featuring limited-edition Starfield packaging. Although the CPU lacks the artistic freedom of customization that the graphics card has, it will still be made available through various promotions and giveaways.

This limited-edition release is a result of AMD’s partnership with Bethesda for Starfield. However, the partnership has sparked controversy, as the game is expected to support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) technology but not Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Some Nvidia users have expressed disappointment, speculating that the partnership may have prevented Nvidia’s technology from being incorporated into the game.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on September 6, with early access granted to those who purchase the deluxe version. AMD is currently offering a promotion where customers can receive a copy of the game bundled with select RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 7000 CPUs.