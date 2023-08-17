T-Mobile Limits Rebate Offer to Two Lines per Account

In recent months, T-Mobile has faced a series of negative news. And now, it appears that the carrier may soon take action that could leave smartphone users feeling frustrated once again.

When customers switch to a new carrier, they are often rewarded for bringing their number along. T-Mobile has been known for its attractive port-in credit, which offers a $200 rebate for those who switch from another carrier. This deal has been considered one of the carrier’s best.

Currently, T-Mobile provides a $200 rebate credit for up to five lines when customers bring an eligible postpaid number to their network. This means that customers can earn a credit of up to $1,000 on one account. However, this offer is only applicable to customers switching to T-Mobile’s highest-end Go5G Plus plan.

Typically, T-Mobile offers a $200 rebate in the form of a digital Mastercard prepaid card. This card can be used for bill payments and device purchases, anywhere virtual Mastercard cards are accepted. Eligible phone numbers include postpaid numbers from competitors such as AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Claro, Xfinity, Spectrum, and Liberty Puerto Rico.

However, according to The Mobile Report, changes are being made to this offer. An internal document obtained by the outlet reveals that T-Mobile will be scaling down the offer. Starting from August 17, customers will only be allowed to redeem the rebate offer twice per account. This means that the previous option of claiming the rebate for up to five lines will no longer be available. Instead, the maximum rebate customers can receive is $400, with $200 allocated for each line.

It is unclear how this change will impact those considering switching to T-Mobile and whether it will cause them to reconsider their decision. The old offer is still valid until the end of August 16, so customers who wish to port in more than two numbers should take advantage of it now.