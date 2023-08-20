T-Mobile Ends Partnership with Best Buy, Will Stop Selling Plans at Best Buy Stores

T-Mobile is reportedly ending its partnership with Best Buy, which allowed T-Mobile products to be sold in Best Buy stores. According to reports, T-Mobile will no longer be available on BestBuy.com starting August 31, 2023. Furthermore, as of September 14th, Best Buy will no longer be able to activate new plans and will stop offering activations altogether. Customers will still be able to return T-Mobile products at Best Buy stores until October 1, 2023. However, after that date, Best Buy will no longer provide any T-Mobile support.

Both T-Mobile and Best Buy have yet to comment on the matter publicly. Cord Cutters News has reached out to both companies for further clarification.

Despite this change, T-Mobile has experienced strong growth in its wireless customer base. In the fiscal second quarter, the company added a net new 1.7 million customers, including 760,000 post-paid phone subscribers. T-Mobile’s focus on customers who sign longer term commitments, known for having higher credit scores, has contributed to its success.

However, there has been a slight slowdown in the growth of T-Mobile’s 5G home internet business. The company added 509,000 customers in the period, which is slightly lower compared to previous quarters. Nonetheless, T-Mobile highlights that its customer growth continues to outpace that of traditional telecom and cable companies combined.

In light of these developments, it appears that T-Mobile is now shifting its focus towards selling its services directly through its own stores instead of relying on Best Buy.