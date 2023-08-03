South Koreans Under 30 Years Old Are Switching to iPhone, Report Shows

A recent report reveals a significant shift among South Koreans under 30 years old as they switch from Android to iPhone. This change is noteworthy in a country where support for local brand Samsung has traditionally been strong.

Statistics show that 85% of South Korean smartphone users under 30 had Android phones as their first smartphones, often influenced by their parents and the high popularity of local brands. In the final quarter of last year, Samsung held a dominating 63% market share in the country.

However, the younger generation is now gravitating towards the iPhone. According to a study by Counterpoint Research, 53% of South Koreans under 30 now own an iPhone, while only 8% of those who started with an iPhone have switched to Android.

The main factors contributing to this shift include the iPhone’s performance, particularly its camera quality, as well as its brand image. Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” ad campaign in South Korea has played a significant role in boosting the brand’s image.

When asked about their reasons for switching from Android to iPhone, respondents emphasized “performance” (32%) and “brand image” (31%) as their top priorities. The camera’s performance, in particular, greatly influenced the purchase decision, with Apple’s dedication to imaging technology evident in the seamless integration of hardware and software.

Furthermore, Apple launched a campaign called “Shot on iPhone” in the South Korean market, collaborating with Korean girl group NewJeans on a music video and director Park Chan-wook on a short film. Chan-wook, known for being one of the first film directors to shoot entirely on an iPhone in 2011, recently embraced the iPhone 13 Pro for another movie.

This shift in consumer preference highlights the increasing appeal of iPhone among younger South Koreans, showcasing its superior performance and brand reputation.