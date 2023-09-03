The SwitchBot S10: A Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop with Automated Water Refill

The SwitchBot S10 is a state-of-the-art cleaning machine that offers users a new level of convenience when it comes to keeping their floors clean. This self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is designed to automatically refill its water tank, eliminating the need for manual water refills or emptying dirty water.

One of the standout features of the S10 is its ability to be connected to the home water supply. This means that users no longer have to worry about filling up and emptying buckets of water. The S10 can be easily adapted to the plumbing in your bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room within minutes. It features a water inlet pipe that can be connected to any water intake or faucet, ensuring a continuous supply of water for cleaning.

In addition to its self-emptying capabilities, the S10 offers a high suction power rating of 6,500Pa, ensuring effective cleaning performance. The machine also comes with a bin for self-emptying, which means that you’ll only need to empty the dust bag after 70 days.

The S10 is equipped with advanced technology to enhance its cleaning performance. It features a mop wash and dry function, auto refill and drain capabilities, and can even add water to the SwitchBot Humidifier 2, its companion product. The S10 also boasts a redesigned roller mop that self-cleans 60 times per second, ensuring optimal cleaning results.

The S10 utilizes Lidar for navigation, allowing it to quickly map areas and work efficiently even in the dark. It also comes with built-in obstacle avoidance technology, ensuring that it can navigate around furniture and other objects without any issues.

The SwitchBot S10 will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting on October 13, with a price of €1,200. The companion humidifier, which the S10 can automatically refill, will be released shortly after. With its innovative features and convenience, the SwitchBot S10 is set to revolutionize the way we clean our floors.

Sources:

– Buzz.ie at IFA 23