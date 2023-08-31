SwitchBot S10 Floor Cleaning Robot: The Future of Autonomous and Self-Reliant Cleaning

SwitchBot’s latest release, the S10 Floor Cleaning Robot, takes home automation to a new level by combining advanced navigation, cleaning, and intelligent water management. This innovative robot not only autonomously cleans every corner of your home but also takes care of its own maintenance.

The S10 is equipped with a powerful 6500Pa high suction to ensure it effectively removes dust and dirt from any surface, including carpets. Its new roller mop system enables it to scrub, wash, and clean the floor, while automatically lifting the mop head on carpets to prevent them from getting wet. Additionally, the robot self-cleans its mop head 300 times per minute for optimal cleaning performance.

One of the standout features of the S10 is its industry-first auto water refill and drain system. The robot can autonomously refill its water tank when needed and drain it after use, eliminating the need for manual intervention. This convenience allows you to focus on your daily activities without any interruptions.

The S10’s charging dock serves as a pit stop where the robot empties its dust tank, dries the mop head, and recharges itself. The spacious 4-liter dust tank ensures that you won’t have to replace it frequently, offering weeks of cleaning before requiring replacement.

To truly eliminate human intervention, the S10 can even fill your house’s humidifier. It works seamlessly with the SwitchBot Humidifier 2, transporting water from the Water Station directly to the humidifier, making your life even more comfortable.

Equipped with smart LiDAR sensors, the S10 can effectively map out your living space, detect obstacles, and adapt to different types of flooring. It adjusts its cleaning mode accordingly, ensuring a thorough and smear-free cleaning experience.

The SwitchBot S10 Floor Cleaning Robot will be launched on Kickstarter in October with a price tag of $1199.99. It is part of SwitchBot’s Internet of Robot Things (IoRT) devices, aimed at automating household chores and leaving more time for humans to enjoy their lives.

Sources:

– SwitchBot S10 Floor Cleaning Robot – The Future of Floor Cleaning. [Link]

– SwitchBot.com [Link]