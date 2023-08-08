Another Accidental Reveal Ahead of Pokémon Presents August 2023 Showcase

We’re getting closer to the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase, and it seems there has been another accidental reveal. In a newsletter, which also confirms the arrival of MewTwo for a Tera Raid Battle Event in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Pokémon fans have noticed a image of the 1998/2000 Game Boy Color title, Pokémon Trading Card Game.

This discovery has led to speculation that an announcement for the Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online title could be just around the corner. It should be noted that this game was teased in the original announcement video and is now the only remaining GBC game on the list that hasn’t been added yet.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that this is all speculation at this point. There has been no official confirmation or guarantee of a TCG Game Boy announcement in the upcoming broadcast.

Recently, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons joined the Game Boy NSO library at the end of July. These were the most recent titles to be added.

If there are any updates regarding the Pokémon Trading Card Game on Game Boy, we will be sure to keep you informed.