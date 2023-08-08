Pokémon Presents Preview: Psychic Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle and Pokémon Trading Card Game

In anticipation of the upcoming Pokémon Presents event, scheduled to air tomorrow at 9 AM ET, a recent Switch Online advertisement in Japan has provided a glimpse into the content that may be discussed during the presentation.

One of the highlights of the advertisement is the reveal of a Psychic Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet. Although this announcement has not yet been made official by Nintendo or Pokémon Co., there has been widespread speculation about its inclusion. It is highly likely that tomorrow’s event will serve as the platform to officially confirm this exciting addition.

Additionally, the advertisement features an image of the Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color. It has been known for some time that this popular title would be released via Switch Online, but the official release date has remained a mystery. The presence of the game in the advertisement suggests that its launch could be imminent. Fans are hopeful that a confirmed release date will be provided during the Pokémon Presents event.

With less than 24 hours until the presentation, the anticipation for the Pokémon Presents event continues to build. Pokémon fans worldwide eagerly await the news and announcements that will shape the future of the franchise. Stay tuned for the latest updates and surprises from the world of Pokémon.