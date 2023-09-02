Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks: Devs Working with Switch 2 Dev Kits, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Running Well

Leaks related to both Sega and Square Enix have revealed that developers are already working with Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits. According to the leaks, the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake is running great on the console and has a good chance of being a launch title.

Since its release in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not received any hardware refresh, unlike its competitors, the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. As a result, fans have been eagerly awaiting an upgraded version of the console that can handle modern games with improved resolution and graphics.

The recent leaks suggest that the Switch 2 is on its way and that developers have been working with development kits for some time now. The leaks also reveal that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was easily ported to the Switch 2 and didn’t take much time or effort.

The leaks also provide some additional details about the Switch 2. The dev kits have been available for developers for a while, and the console is backwards compatible with some Switch games. It is also mentioned that the Switch 2 will have a new cartridge format and a new camera feature.

The mention of a new cartridge format has raised questions about the backward compatibility of physical Switch games. However, some commenters have pointed out that a similar issue was resolved when transitioning from the DS to the 3DS, so there may be a solution for this.

In addition, changes in the packaging of amiibos have fueled speculation about the upcoming launch of the Switch 2. The removal of compatible hardware listings from the packaging has led some to believe that Nintendo is preparing for the future with the new console.

While it’s still unclear what specific changes the Switch 2 will bring, the leaks suggest that it will be a significant technological leap. With developers already working on the Switch 2 and the successful port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, it is likely that we will hear more news about the console in the near future.

Sources: Carver Fisher