SEBA Bank Receives Approval for Digital Asset Services License in Hong Kong

Financial services provider SEBA Bank has obtained an approval-in-principle (AIP) for a license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to offer digital asset services to residents in Hong Kong. This approval brings SEBA Bank one step closer to its goal of operating in the region’s digital asset ecosystem.

If granted a full license, SEBA will be able to offer institutional clients a range of services, including over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and digital asset management. SEBA Hong Kong CEO APAC Amy Yu expressed excitement at the opportunity to innovate in one of the world’s leading financial and technological centers. The AIP signals that SEBA’s efforts are moving in the right direction, and the company aims to serve crypto investors in jurisdictions that recognize the value of digital assets.

SEBA is committed to meeting all SFC requirements, including regular audits and best practices for the custody of digital assets. Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) are expected to maintain clear separation between clients’ funds and proprietary assets to prevent commingling.

While the timing of the full license issuance remains uncertain, SEBA may be allowed to operate within regulatory limits. SEBA Bank Group CEO Franz Bergmueller emphasized the company’s dedication to compliance and due diligence, highlighting their commitment to the future digital economy.

SEBA Bank, headquartered in Switzerland, has been expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and recently established operations in Hong Kong to offer wealth management and advisory services in the Asia Pacific region. Along with licenses in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, the approval from Hong Kong further strengthens SEBA’s global reach.

Hong Kong has demonstrated its support for Web3 by implementing initiatives to become a leading Web3 hub. The city has established a legal framework, allowed retail traders to trade digital currencies, created a Web3 fund, established incubation hubs for digital asset service providers, and pledged banking services support for global firms. These initiatives have attracted significant investment from global firms seeking operational licenses from the SFC.

Sources:

– [SEBA Bank receives AIP from Hong Kong SFC](https://coingeek.com/seba-bank-receives-aip-from-hong-kong-sfc/)

– [Hong Kong throws its weight behind Web3](https://coingeek.com/hong-kong-throws-its-weight-behind-web3/)