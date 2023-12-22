Scientists Develop Fast and Simple Method to 3D Print Shape-Memory Polymers

A team of scientists at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia has developed a fast and efficient method to 3D print shape-memory polymer-based smart structures using digital light processing (DLP) technology. The researchers combined a liquid crystal with a custom resin to introduce shape-memory properties to the printed structures. This eliminates the complexity of resin preparation and allows for convenient production of smart tools, toys, and meta-materials.

Shape-memory polymers are smart materials that can change their shape in response to environmental cues such as temperature, light, or humidity. In this study, the research team focused on using DLP 3D printing, a high-speed printing method that allows for the creation of complex structures in a single step. By incorporating a liquid crystal into the resin, they were able to print thermoresponsive structures with shape-memory capabilities.

The scientists investigated the shape-memory effect of the printed samples by studying their shape-inducing and recovering process. They used scanning electron microscopy to observe the internal morphology of the printed structures and quantified the shape-memory response by measuring the recovery angle ratio over time. The results showed that DLP 3D printing is an effective method for creating shape-memory polymers with 4D effects.

The ability to 3D print shape-memory polymers opens up a wide range of applications, including flexible smart patches, size-variable mechanical tools, and deformable toys. The tunable mechanical properties of these materials make them highly versatile and suitable for a variety of industries. This research paves the way for the development of advanced smart structures and devices that can respond to changes in their environment.