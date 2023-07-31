Baldur’s Gate 3 Sparks Discussion on RPG Standards

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a topic of conversation within the gaming community, with many debating whether it should be considered a new standard for the RPG genre. Swen Vincke, founder and CEO of Larian Studios, recently shared his thoughts on the matter and explained why he doesn’t buy into this discourse.

The discussion surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3 began when Xalavier Nelson Jr., head of Strange Scaffold, stated that the game shouldn’t be viewed as a “raised standard” for the RPG genre as a whole. Other professional developers, both independent and from well-known studios such as Obsidian and Blizzard, have pointed out that Larian has a unique combination of experience and resources that most teams in the industry don’t have.

Vincke, while never publicly commenting on this take, shared his thoughts on the Friends Per Second podcast. He compared the situation to when Assassin’s Creed was released, and people believed that no other studios would be able to compete due to Ubisoft’s vast resources. However, Vincke contends that there are still plenty of teams creating games of different scopes and genres, and the Assassin’s Creed franchise continues to thrive in its niche.

Vincke believes that standards in the gaming industry are continuously changing, so there isn’t a definitive standard that people should be worried about. He expressed surprise at the commotion surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3, emphasizing that people haven’t even seen the game yet. Vincke hopes that more games will be made with similar elements to their RPG, as that is what he and his team want to play. However, he also acknowledged the existence of many other standards in the industry, citing examples such as Disco Elysium and Into the Breach.

While developing a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 requires a large team, Vincke believes that smaller studios can still contribute innovative ideas and create unique experiences. He noted that big corporations like Microsoft have substantial resources and can create games on a similar scale or even more ambitious projects. Vincke also mentioned that platform holders should set new standards, as they have historically provided a guiding light for developers.

In conclusion, Vincke recognizes that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a specific type of game that Larian has been working on for over 20 years. He encourages other developers to focus on making their own games and finding the right audience for them, as there are still plenty of unexplored opportunities in the industry.

The full episode of the Friends Per Second podcast, where Vincke also discusses the Early Access model and developing an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3, can be watched below.