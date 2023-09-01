Swarovski Expands Fine Jewelry Category and Partners with IGI for Certification

Swarovski, the renowned Austrian crystal house, is expanding its fine jewelry category globally and partnering with the International Gemological Institute (IGI) for certification. Following the success of its Swarovski Created Diamonds collections in the USA and Canada, Swarovski is now rolling out its fine jewelry offerings in flagship stores and key markets such as China, Italy, Korea, Japan, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, and the UAE.

As part of its expansion, Swarovski is preparing to launch its first fine jewelry collection, ‘Galaxy’, designed by Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert. The ‘Galaxy’ collection will be unveiled at Swarovski’s new flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York. To ensure the quality of its lab-grown diamonds in the collection, Swarovski has partnered with IGI, a global leader in diamond assessment and grading.

IGI will certify every lab-grown diamond in Swarovski’s ‘Galaxy’ collection according to the 4Cs of diamond quality: cut, color, clarity, and carat weight. This certification will enhance consumer trust and confidence during the global roll-out of Swarovski Created Diamond collections.

Lab-grown diamonds offer an environmentally friendly alternative to mined diamonds and are indistinguishable in terms of their chemical, physical, and optical attributes. Swarovski has been offering lab-grown diamonds since 2016 and now sees entry into the fine jewelry market as a natural evolution for the brand.

The ‘Galaxy’ collection will be available from September 18 in stores across the US and Canada, including Swarovski’s new flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York.

Swarovski Created Diamonds are the diamonds of the future, identical to mined diamonds but produced using an innovative process. These lab-grown diamonds are graded using the 4Cs and offer a luxury alternative for those who desire the beauty of diamonds. Swarovski’s commitment to sustainability and ethical practices is evident in its partnership with IGI and its emphasis on circular innovation and positive social and environmental impact.

This partnership with IGI ensures that every stone in Swarovski’s fine jewelry collections meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. The certification provided by IGI serves as a guarantee of the authenticity and excellence of Swarovski Created Diamonds.

