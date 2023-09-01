The Importance of Digital and Green Skills in Education

Today’s world faces the challenge of recovering from the pandemic while striving for sustainability. An essential component in addressing these challenges is education, as it plays a crucial role in fostering analytical and scientific responses to the problems at hand.

In recent years, terms like “digital natives” have emerged to describe the younger generation’s familiarity with technology. However, simply being able to use digital devices and consume digital content does not guarantee enhanced employment prospects for all individuals. The modern digital world demands an unprecedented level of adaptability from students. They must possess the ability to distinguish between facts and opinions, objectivity and bias, and honesty and insincerity in the online realm.

Digital skills encompass various competencies, including digital literacy, digital citizenship, data literacy, and media literacy. These skills enable individuals to understand how technology works, engage responsibly online, work with data, interpret information critically, and determine the credibility of online sources.

Moreover, the digital world also necessitates the development of soft skills such as adaptability, creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, creative and analytical thinking are considered the most important skills for workers, and they are rapidly growing in demand.

In addition to digital skills, the importance of green skills has surged in recent years. These skills empower students to live sustainably, manage their carbon footprint effectively, and become advocates for change in their communities. Acquiring green skills not only contributes to personal growth but also unlocks opportunities in emerging fields associated with sustainability. However, there is room for improvement, as only about half of students feel knowledgeable about environmental policy and climate change.

Furthermore, as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, generative AI is becoming a vital skill for future jobs. More than half of secondary school teachers believe that interacting with AI systems will be a requirement for future employment. While AI presents potential benefits, such as transforming the teaching profession, adapting curriculums and assessments to account for student use of AI-generated content is necessary.

It is crucial to recognize that education is a driving force behind progress. Equipping young children and teenagers with digital skills enables them to engage with technology safely, responsibly, and with the necessary tools to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Bridging the digital divide goes beyond providing access to technology; it entails addressing the proficiency gap that exists amongst students in utilizing technology effectively.

By addressing these gaps in education, we can support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal #4 (providing equitable access to quality education) and Goal #8 (enabling decent work and economic growth). Digital skills serve as catalysts for digitization, internet penetration, and accessible technology, thereby contributing to the improvement of existing structural flaws. Innovation in education is crucial for ensuring that the workforce of the future is positively transformed by AI and technology.

