Google Discontinues Pixel Pass Service: What You Need to Know

Google has officially announced the discontinuation of its Pixel Pass service. This move doesn’t come as a surprise, considering the history of Google discontinuing various services. However, the Pixel Pass service had some unique features that set it apart from other services.

Pixel Pass was a subscription service that bundled a Pixel device with several Google services, including Google One, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Premium. It was aimed at Pixel phone users who were already subscribed to some of these services. Most people who fit this target audience already had subscriptions to these services individually or had no interest in them. Therefore, Pixel Pass didn’t offer much value to them.

Google’s decision to discontinue Pixel Pass is part of its effort to offer the best value to users and give them the flexibility to choose their favorite services. This implies that the service wasn’t meeting users’ expectations. Existing subscribers can continue to enjoy the benefits of Pixel Pass for two years from their original subscription date. However, Google is no longer accepting new subscriptions.

If you decide to cancel your Pixel Pass subscription, you can do so at any time, but there may be financial repercussions depending on when you cancel. Early cancellations within the first 15 days after the Pixel phone ships incur no charge. However, if you cancel later, you’ll have to pay off the remaining balance of your device at the regular price.

At the end of your Pixel Pass term, you’ll have several options. Google One, Play Pass, and YouTube Premium subscriptions will automatically renew at a discounted rate. If you only want specific services, you’ll need to cancel the bundled subscription and opt for individual services. Google is providing a $100 loyalty credit for active subscribers, which can be used towards the purchase of a new Pixel phone.

The discontinuation of Pixel Pass marks the end of Google’s attempt to bundle hardware and services. While it may disappoint some users, it reflects the company’s commitment to providing the best value and flexibility to its customers.

