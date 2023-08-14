CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage to Launch a Week Earlier than Planned

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage to Launch a Week Earlier than Planned

Ubisoft, known for struggling with game release delays in recent years, has announced a pleasant surprise for fans. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the next installment in the popular open-world stealth franchise, will be launching a week earlier than previously scheduled.

Set in the same universe as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Mirage follows the journey of Basim Ibn Ishaq, an assassin who starts as a street thief and evolves into a full-fledged assassin. Unlike recent titles in the series, Ubisoft promises that Mirage will offer a smaller, more stealth-focused gameplay experience rather than a massive open-world RPG.

Fans of the earlier, sleeker entries in the franchise will be delighted by this news. The game, initially planned for release on October 12 after a delay in 2022, will now be available on October 5 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Ubisoft has confirmed that Mirage has gone gold, indicating that it is ready for launch.

This announcement comes as a breath of fresh air in an industry where delays have become increasingly common. It offers hope that completed games can still be released on time, without the need for last-minute corrections. However, players will continue to hope that Mirage will be free of the glitches that plagued the original release of Assassin’s Creed: Unity in 2014.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is now set to launch on October 5 across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await the release of Skull & Bones, hoping it will eventually see the light of day.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 Owners Eligible for Settlement Payment

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ranking Pokémon Battle Gimmicks

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

David Tepper’s Appaloosa LP Reveals New Positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc.

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

A New Era of Weaponized AI: Introducing FraudGPT

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Megastorms on Saturn Have Long-Lasting Impact on Weather, New Study Finds

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Pokemon Go Unveils Noxious Swamp Event Featuring Species from Go Fest New York City

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Where is the Center and Edge of the Universe?

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments