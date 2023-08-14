Assassin’s Creed: Mirage to Launch a Week Earlier than Planned

Ubisoft, known for struggling with game release delays in recent years, has announced a pleasant surprise for fans. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the next installment in the popular open-world stealth franchise, will be launching a week earlier than previously scheduled.

Set in the same universe as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Mirage follows the journey of Basim Ibn Ishaq, an assassin who starts as a street thief and evolves into a full-fledged assassin. Unlike recent titles in the series, Ubisoft promises that Mirage will offer a smaller, more stealth-focused gameplay experience rather than a massive open-world RPG.

Fans of the earlier, sleeker entries in the franchise will be delighted by this news. The game, initially planned for release on October 12 after a delay in 2022, will now be available on October 5 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Ubisoft has confirmed that Mirage has gone gold, indicating that it is ready for launch.

This announcement comes as a breath of fresh air in an industry where delays have become increasingly common. It offers hope that completed games can still be released on time, without the need for last-minute corrections. However, players will continue to hope that Mirage will be free of the glitches that plagued the original release of Assassin’s Creed: Unity in 2014.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is now set to launch on October 5 across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await the release of Skull & Bones, hoping it will eventually see the light of day.