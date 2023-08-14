Ubisoft Announces Earlier Release Date for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Ubisoft has faced difficulties in meeting release schedules for games in recent years, with titles such as Skull & Bones experiencing repeated delays. However, the company has now revealed a different scenario for their upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Rather than being delayed, it will actually launch a week earlier than previously planned.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is the next installment in the long-running open-world stealth franchise. Players will assume the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq, an assassin first introduced in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Mirage will provide an opportunity for players to witness Basim’s transformation from a street thief to a fully-fledged assassin. Ubisoft promises that Mirage will be a smaller, more stealth-focused action game compared to recent AC titles, which will be a welcome change for fans of the sleek and stealthy entries.

Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will be available on October 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Originally scheduled for release on October 12, the game has now gone gold and will be ready for players a week earlier than anticipated. This news comes as a pleasant surprise in an era when game development timelines are becoming longer and delays more frequent.

The earlier release of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage not only delights fans of the franchise, but also offers hope that games can be completed and shipped successfully without major issues. It is worth mentioning the disastrous glitches present in the initial version of Assassin’s Creed: Unity in 2014, highlighting the importance of a stable launch. Nonetheless, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is now set to debut on October 5 across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.