India to Receive iPhone 15 Series With Minimal Delay

India has been a significant market for Apple for several years, and it has also become a major source of exports. In 2021, Apple manufactured almost $7.5 billion worth of locally made iPhones, accounting for approximately 7 percent of the company’s total production. With the release of the iPhone 15 series, Apple aims to strengthen its presence in India by making it one of the first countries to access its newest flagship iPhone models.

Previously, there had been a delay of several weeks before the latest iPhones reached India. However, according to insiders, Apple has taken steps to minimize this delay. The iPhone 15, produced at Apple’s manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be available in local markets within just 10 days after its global launch. Initial supplies will cater to the local demand before being exported to the US and Europe starting in mid-December.

It is worth noting that only the standard iPhone models are manufactured in India, while the Pro and Pro Max variants are still assembled in China. This difference in manufacturing locations could explain the delays faced by potential customers of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event, known as ‘Wonderlust,’ has been scheduled for September 12. The event is expected to showcase four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There is also speculation about the possible launch of the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation featuring a USB Type-C port, but this information should be treated with caution until the official announcement.

With its new iPhone lineup and reduced delays, Apple aims to capitalize on India’s growing demand for smartphones and strengthen its position in the Indian market.

