Apple Considered 14-Inch iPad Pro Before Settling on 13-Inch Upgrade

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple was reportedly working on a 14-inch version of the iPad Pro but ultimately decided to go with a 13-inch update instead. Gurman had initially mentioned the possibility of a larger iPad Pro in 2021, and subsequent leaks reinforced the notion that Apple was actively exploring the concept. However, despite speculations that a 14-inch or even 16-inch iPad Pro could be released in the near future, there is no indication of such a product launch at the moment.

Rumors about a larger iPad Pro started circulating in June 2022, when Ross Young from DSCC suggested that Apple might release a 14.1-inch tablet in early 2023. However, this prediction did not materialize. In October 2022, another report emerged suggesting that a 16-inch iPad Pro could potentially be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023, but it also acknowledged that the product might not make it to production.

While Apple is expected to introduce an OLED display and replace the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a 13-inch version in early 2024, it seems that the company ultimately decided against a larger screen size. The reasons behind this decision remain unknown, but Apple’s focus on portability and the versatility of the current form factor may have played a role in the choice.

As of now, it appears that iPad Pro users will have to be content with the existing range of screen sizes. However, given Apple’s history of innovation and its ongoing efforts to stay ahead of the competition, it wouldn’t be surprising to see future iterations of the iPad Pro explore larger display options.

