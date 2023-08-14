Scientists at EPFL Achieve Ultra-Low Quantum Decoherence in Superconducting Circuit Optomechanical Platform

Scientists at EPFL have developed a superconducting circuit optomechanical platform that demonstrates ultra-low quantum decoherence and high-fidelity quantum control. Their groundbreaking work with a “vacuum-gap drumhead capacitor” has led to the longest quantum state lifetime in a mechanical oscillator ever achieved, paving the way for new applications in quantum computing and sensing.

Over the past decade, scientists have made tremendous progress in generating quantum phenomena in mechanical systems. By coupling mechanical oscillators to light photons, known as “optomechanical systems,” scientists have been able to cool them down to their lowest energy level close to the quantum limit and reduce their vibrations. These advancements have opened up new opportunities in quantum sensing, compact storage in quantum computing, fundamental tests of quantum gravity, and the search for dark matter.

However, operating optomechanical systems in the quantum regime poses a dilemma. On one hand, the mechanical oscillators must be properly isolated from their environment to minimize energy loss. On the other hand, they must be coupled to other physical systems such as electromagnetic resonators to control them. Striking this balance requires maximizing the oscillators’ quantum state lifetime.

Scientists at EPFL have tackled this problem by developing a superconducting circuit optomechanical platform that shows ultra-low quantum decoherence while maintaining a large optomechanical coupling, resulting in high-fidelity quantum control. The key element of their breakthrough is a “vacuum-gap drumhead capacitor,” a vibrating element made of a thin aluminum film held in a silicon substrate. Through a novel nanofabrication technique, the team reduced mechanical losses in the drumhead resonator, achieving an unprecedented thermal decoherence rate.

The remarkable decrease in thermally induced decoherence has allowed the researchers to use optomechanical cooling technique, resulting in an impressive 93% fidelity of the quantum state occupation in the ground state. The team also achieved mechanical squeezing below the zero-point fluctuation of motion. The ultra-low quantum decoherence increases the fidelity of quantum control and measurement of macroscopic mechanical systems and benefits interfacing with superconducting qubits. The longer storage time compared to superconducting qubits makes the platform suitable for quantum storage applications.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for quantum computing and sensing and contributes to the field of quantum physics, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

(The device was fabricated in the Center of MicroNanoTechnology (CMi) at EPFL.)