Nintendo Reports Surge in Revenue and Profit Boosted by Zelda Game and Super Mario Bros. Movie

Nintendo reported a surge in revenue and operating profit for the June quarter, driven by the success of the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” and the popularity of its latest Zelda game for the Switch console. The company reported revenue of 461.34 billion yen ($3.2 billion), a 50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Net profit was 181.02 billion yen, exceeding expectations.

The success of the “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has generated more than $1 billion at the box office since its release in April, contributed to Nintendo’s revenue growth. The movie, produced by Universal Studios, boosted sales of games featuring the iconic character, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In addition, the highly-anticipated game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” released in May, became the fastest selling title in the history of the Zelda franchise. It sold 18.51 million units in the quarter, contributing to a 26% rise in software sales for Nintendo.

Nintendo’s Switch console also performed well, with 3.91 million units sold in the June quarter, a 13.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The company had previously forecasted sales of 15 million units of its flagship Switch console series for the current fiscal year ending in March 2024.

Analysts speculate that Nintendo may release a refreshed version of the Switch to sustain the console’s popularity and boost sales. The timing of the release will depend on Nintendo’s financial performance and its need to attract new buyers.

Overall, Nintendo’s strong performance in the June quarter demonstrates its ability to generate revenue from its loyal user base and indicates the continued success of its games and intellectual property.