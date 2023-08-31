CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Introducing Three New Power-Ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Introducing Three New Power-Ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo’s latest Super Mario installment, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, is set to bring some exciting additions to the beloved franchise. During the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, three new power-ups were revealed, each offering unique abilities and gameplay mechanics.

One of the new power-ups is the Elephant form. Players will have the ability to transform into an elephant and unleash various attacks. The elephant can swing its trunk to attack enemies, destroy blocks, and flip items into the sky. Additionally, it can dash across large gaps and store water in its trunk to spray at enemies, even using it to grow plants.

Another new power-up is the Bubble form. In this form, players can blow bubbles to capture and defeat enemies. The bubbles naturally drift towards nearby foes, allowing players to strategically take them out. Bubbles also have the unique ability to go through walls, and players can use them as platforms to reach high-up areas.

The third new power-up is the Drill form, which is different from the Spin Drill in Super Mario Galaxy. With the Drill form, spiky enemies and hard enemies become easier to defeat. Players can drill down through blocks and crystal-like structures, as well as burrow and move through the ground. Surprisingly, players can even burrow into the ceiling, adding another dimension to gameplay.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is embracing the weirder side of the Mario world, with these three new power-ups that offer unique gameplay experiences. The Elephant form seems particularly impressive, with its versatile set of abilities. Meanwhile, the Bubble form provides new ways to navigate and defeat enemies, and the Drill form offers exciting possibilities for exploration and combat.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to be released on October 20, 2023. With these intriguing power-ups, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to delve into the new Mario adventure.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Shimano Unveils New Gravel Tech: 12-Speed GRX Groupsets and Carbon Gravel Wheels

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

NBA 2K24 Introduces Simplified MyCAREER Mode for a Back-to-Basics Experience

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Bethesda and Microsoft to Release “Starfield” on September 1, 2023

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Shimano Unveils New Gravel Tech: 12-Speed GRX Groupsets and Carbon Gravel Wheels

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

NBA 2K24 Introduces Simplified MyCAREER Mode for a Back-to-Basics Experience

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Bethesda and Microsoft to Release “Starfield” on September 1, 2023

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Hidden Superpowers of Starfield

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments