Super Mario Wonder: Recapturing the Magic of Childhood

When we were children, video games had the power to inspire a sense of wonder and awe. It was an era before the internet, where playground rumors and whispered secrets added an air of mystery to our gaming experiences. Recreating that pure sense of wonder is a difficult task, but Nintendo continues to strive for it with games like Super Mario Wonder.

Super Mario Wonder is a side-scrolling Mario game that allows up to four players, introducing a collaborative and competitive element to the classic gameplay. The levels in Wonder feature Mario’s iconic transformations, such as turning into a tubby little elephant and spraying water from their trunks. However, the game also surprises players with transforming tricks in each level, morphing the environment and introducing new challenges.

Shiro Mouri, the game’s director, explains that the goal was to create a 2D Mario game that captured the sense of surprise and discovery present in the original Super Mario Bros. The development team wanted to challenge the notion that these surprises had become normalized and expected in modern games. They aimed to create a game that would captivate players, even those familiar with the Mario franchise.

The team behind Super Mario Wonder is diverse, with veteran designers collaborating with younger developers. This intergenerational approach brings together a range of ideas and perspectives, ensuring that the game’s development is innovative and fresh. Takashi Tezuka, who worked on the original Super Mario Bros, suggests the concept of transforming the environment around the player to create dramatic changes.

The mid-level transformations in Super Mario Wonder add an unexpected element to the game, even for players well-versed in Mario’s visual language. Each time the player touches a flower, they have no idea what will happen next, leading to surprise and delight. These transformations, combined with the game’s multiplayer options, make Super Mario Wonder a game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages and skill levels.

Super Mario Wonder is a testament to Nintendo’s commitment to capturing the magic and wonder of childhood. Through innovative gameplay mechanics and intergenerational collaboration, the game recaptures the sense of surprise and discovery that made video games so special in our youth.

