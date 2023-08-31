Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A Mind-Bending Adventure for Nintendo Switch

In an interestingly timed Mario Direct presentation, Nintendo shared a 15-minute gameplay preview of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and announced the release of a new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED. The game takes players on a whimsical journey through the Flower Kingdom, where Bowser has invaded and taken over the ruler’s castle, imprisoning its inhabitants.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder offers seven unique worlds for players to explore, with the freedom to tackle levels in any order they choose. The game features familiar characters such as Mario, Peach, Daisy, Luigi, Yoshi, and Nabbit. Each character has their own abilities, and Yoshi and Nabbit offer an easier gameplay experience by being immune to damage.

Players can discover new power-ups throughout the game, including the ability to transform Mario into an elephant or utilize bubble powers. Additionally, there are equipable badges that provide special abilities, such as gliding through the air, increased swimming speed, or a Zelda-like hookshot effect. These badges can be purchased or earned in special challenge levels, allowing players to customize their gameplay experience.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder supports up to four-player local co-op and an online “pseudo” co-op feature. In the online mode, players can interact and share items with others in the game world in real time as live player shadows, even though they are playing separately. This provides a unique multiplayer experience for players to enjoy.

A standout feature of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the introduction of Wonder Flowers. When Mario encounters a Wonder Flower, the gameplay becomes surreal, with transformations of the landscape or Mario himself. Perspectives may shift, levels can tilt, and players might even find themselves floating through space while collecting Wonder Seeds. This aspect of the game has led to some drug allegory allegations due to its mind-bending nature.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available for the Nintendo Switch on October 20th, offering players a fun and innovative adventure through the Flower Kingdom. With its captivating gameplay, customizable abilities, and multiplayer options, this game promises to delight Mario fans of all ages.

– Author: Ash Parrish, Reporter at Kotaku.