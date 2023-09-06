Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops Amazon’s Best-Selling Video Game Chart

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the highly anticipated new entry in the Super Mario Bros. franchise, is already making waves in the gaming industry. The game, set to be released next month, is already dominating the charts on Amazon in certain parts of the world.

Following a special Direct presentation last week, which revealed more exciting details about the game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has now skyrocketed to the top of Amazon’s best-selling video game chart in the US. This is a promising sign for the new chapter in Mario’s 2D history.

Not only is Super Mario Bros. Wonder the number one physical game being sold on Amazon US at the moment, but it is also the leading Nintendo Switch title in the country. It is performing just as well in other regions, surpassing popular games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 on the “best-sellers” chart.

Pre-orders for Super Mario Bros. Wonder are available on various other websites, and the game can also be pre-purchased on the eShop. Additionally, in certain regions, players have the option to purchase the game with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher.

The overwhelming response to Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s pre-order sales clearly demonstrates the excitement and anticipation surrounding the game’s release. Fans of the franchise, as well as newcomers to the series, are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to embark on a new Mario adventure.

