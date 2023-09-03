Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Takes a Refreshing Approach to Game Design

In the realm of video game development, meeting deadlines is often seen as a necessary constraint that can stifle creativity. However, in the case of Nintendo’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it appears that the absence of a strict deadline in the early stages of its design has allowed for a more refreshing and creative approach.

During the prototyping phase of Wonder, there was no due date, according to the game’s producer Takashi Tezuka. This lack of time constraint encouraged the development team to think outside the box and explore new ideas without the pressure of a looming deadline.

Tezuka stated, “I wanted to prevent people from saying, ‘We won’t make that deadline, so that’s why we didn’t do it—we can’t do it.’” By removing the deadline as an excuse, the team was able to focus on pushing the boundaries of what a 2D Mario game could be.

The director of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Shiro Mouri, also emphasized the abundance of creative ideas that were generated during the development process. Mouri mentioned that the team received thousands of ideas for the Wonder effects, which have the power to transform courses in unique and unexpected ways.

This new installment in the Super Mario Bros. series promises a plethora of fresh features, including elephant power-ups and talking flowers. These additions set Wonder apart from previous 2D Mario games and showcase Nintendo’s commitment to innovation and imagination.

In an industry often plagued by tight schedules and exhausting work conditions, Nintendo’s approach to Wonder’s development offers a breath of fresh air. By prioritizing creativity and allowing ideas to flourish without the constraints of deadlines, Nintendo has the potential to deliver a game that truly showcases their imaginative prowess.

