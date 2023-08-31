Nintendo Announces Limited Edition OLED Switch for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo has revealed that a limited edition OLED Nintendo Switch will be released in honor of its upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This special edition console, announced during the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct in August, features unique Joy-Cons and a docking station in “Mario Red.” The console will be launched on October 6, while the game itself will follow on October 20.

This limited edition console pays homage to Super Mario Bros. Wonder but does not include the game in the box. Instead, it offers fans the opportunity to enjoy a Mario-themed console while anxiously awaiting the release of the highly anticipated game.

The OLED Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition includes special Joy-Cons and a unique docking station, all in a vibrant red color. However, it also features a hidden silhouette on the back of the console and coins inside, adding to the special Mario touch.

It is worth noting that Nintendo has released limited edition consoles in the past, such as the OLED version for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, this will be the first Mario-themed console since the launch of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017.

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder was revealed in June’s Nintendo Direct, captivating fans with its introduction of new power-ups, including Elephant Mario. This game will also mark the first time without Charles Martinet, the longtime voice actor for Mario, who announced his departure in August.

Overall, fans can look forward to the release of the limited edition OLED Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition and the highly anticipated game Super Mario Bros. Wonder, both of which promise to bring excitement and enjoyment to Nintendo enthusiasts.

Sources:

Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) tweet: “Add some colour to your gaming life, Mario style! The #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model Mario Red Edition launches 06/10.”

Ryan Dinsdale, IGN freelance reporter