Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A New Adventure with Fresh Features

Nintendo has recently unveiled Super Mario Bros. Wonder in a new Nintendo Direct, showcasing the game’s vibrant setting, innovative power-ups and abilities, and stunning worlds. In this latest adventure, Mario and his friends must join forces once again to defeat the villainous Bowser, but with some exciting twists.

The plot of Super Mario Bros. Wonder centers around Mario and his pals visiting the Flower Kingdom, a colorful land adjacent to the Mushroom Kingdom. However, their journey is interrupted by Bowser, who steals the Flower Kingdom’s special Wonder Flower. Bowser then merges with Prince Florian’s castle, becoming a gigantic and super-powered version of himself. Mario takes on the challenge of saving the Flower Kingdom while encountering the magical landscapes created by the Wonder Flower.

Players will explore new and captivating worlds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including Petal Isles, Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, and Shining Falls. These locales offer diverse terrains, such as grassy plains, cotton-candy cloud kingdoms, and golden river-mountains. Along the way, Mario will meet new friends, including talking flowers.

The game introduces a wide range of playable characters, such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. Most characters play similarly, allowing players to choose their favorite for the adventure. Yoshi and Nabbit, however, offer unique gameplay. Yoshi cannot take damage and possesses special abilities like flutter-jumping and swallowing objects. Nabbit also avoids damage, making them ideal for younger players or those seeking an easier experience.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder introduces new power-ups to aid players in their battles against enemies. The Elephant Form allows characters to transform into elephants, utilizing powerful trunk attacks and the ability to store and sneeze out water. The Bubble ability lets players capture enemies and use the bubbles to reach higher areas. The Drill Form facilitates dealing with spiky enemies and drilling into the ground. Players can store one additional ability alongside their current one.

The Wonder Flower is a significant feature of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Found throughout the courses, touching the Wonder Flowers will transform the landscape in unpredictable ways. These transformations can create new obstacles, send players to space, fill the land with bubbles, or offer surprise player transformations, adding variety and excitement to gameplay.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder supports local co-op, allowing up to four players to team up. If a player is defeated, they appear as a ghost, and their rescue must be completed within a limited time frame. Yoshi-riding is also possible in co-op, and players can connect online to see live shadows of other players completing courses in real time. Players can even gift items to others during gameplay.

Nintendo also announced the release of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. This vibrant red console features Mario-themed designs, including a shadow Mario and golden coins on the dock’s interior. It is set to launch on October 6, 2023, at the expected price point of around $349.99.

Get ready to embark on a colorful and action-packed adventure with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, arriving on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.

Definitions:

– Nintendo Direct: A video presentation by Nintendo to announce and showcase upcoming games and content.

– Power-ups: In video games, power-ups are temporary enhancements or abilities that aid players in progressing through the game.

– Co-op: Short for cooperative play, co-op refers to gameplay where multiple players work together towards a common objective.

Sources: Nintendo Direct – Super Mario Bros. Wonder.