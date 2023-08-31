Introducing Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A Fresh Take on the Classic Formula

After an 11-year hiatus, Nintendo is finally releasing a new side-scrolling Mario game called Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The company’s desire to keep the classic formula fresh has been the reason for the long wait. With so many 2D Mario games already in existence, Nintendo wanted to create something truly new and innovative.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder introduces a brand-new concept of mystery and secrets. The game takes inspiration from the original Super Mario game, which was filled with surprises and hidden treasures. However, as players became more familiar with these secrets, they became less surprising. The challenge for the developers was to create a new Mario game that would truly surprise players in the present day and age.

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players can expect a variety of new features and gameplay mechanics. One of the highlights is Elephant Mario, a larger version of the iconic character that can stomp around, hold water in its trunk, and shoot it at enemies. The game also introduces the Wonder element, triggered by activating a hidden item called the Wonder Seed. This brings about sudden changes to gameplay, including time-limited challenges, Super Stars raining from the sky, and the ability to transform into different characters.

The development team wanted to bring back the sense of mystery and secrets by creating changes within the actual levels themselves, instead of simply warping to a different area. This led to the concept of Wonder, where players can choose to activate or ignore the Wonder Seed and experience the game in their preferred way.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder aims to give players more freedom and choices in how they explore and tackle the game. With its innovative gameplay mechanics and fresh take on the classic formula, this long-awaited Mario game is sure to delight fans of the franchise.

