A Woman Creates Walking Group to Combat Loneliness

Amelia Dodd, a 23-year-old woman who recently moved to Sunderland, has started a walking group called Girls Who Walk Sunderland to address feelings of loneliness. After experiencing the impact of loneliness herself, Dodd decided to create the group as a way for women to come together and socialize. The group’s first gathering took place at Roker Beach, where nearly 50 people from Wearside joined. Dodd hopes to expand the group and organize regular walks at various locations in Sunderland, as well as plan social activities.

One of the group members, Alina Mackenzie, shared that she has also struggled with isolation and decided to join the walking group to connect with people she wouldn’t normally meet in her daily life. Mackenzie, who is 21 years old, mentioned that the group consists of women of all ages, including some in their 60s, with whom she may have not had the opportunity to make friends otherwise.

According to Dodd, the group serves as a form of therapy in a relaxed setting. She emphasizes the importance of mental health and believes that it is not discussed enough. Dodd’s goal is to create a supportive environment where individuals can come together and share their experiences.

In addition to their regular walks, the group has organized a fundraising walk at Herrington Country Park on 14 October for the Stray Aid charity.

Sources: BBC News

Definitions:

Loneliness: the feeling of being alone or isolated, which can have negative effects on a person’s mental and emotional well-being.

Socialize: to engage in activities or interact with others in a social setting.

Mental health: the state of a person’s psychological well-being, encompassing their emotional, mental, and social well-being.

Therapy: a treatment or approach aimed at improving a person’s psychological or emotional well-being.

Isolation: the state of being separated or detached from others, leading to a lack of social interaction and connection.