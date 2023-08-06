CityLife

CityLife

Baseball Anagram Challenge

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Anagram each of the following words into a word or phrase related to baseball:

1. IDLES
2. LEAST
3. MUNDO
4. WORTH
5. KITERS
6. IMPURE
7. LUPINE
8. CONKED (2 words)
9. FLOPPY (2 words)
10. INFIDEL
11. ADMIRES
12. GURGLES

Last week’s challenge: A well-known U.S. city with nine letters can be transformed into the name of a beverage by changing the third and fifth letters. The answer is Pensacola (Fla.) transforming into Pepsi-Cola.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s challenge, Paula Cerrone of Hershey, PA.

This week’s challenge: On a map of England, there is a two-word place where the last two letters of the first word are the same as the first two letters of the second word. However, if you go to England, you will not be able to see this place, as it can only be seen on a map. What is it?

Submit your answer by Thursday, August 10th at 3 p.m. ET for a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Please include a phone number where we can reach you.

