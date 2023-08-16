The Ford 300: Boosting Power with Performance Parts

The Ford 300-cubic-inch inline-six engine is known for its durability and simplicity. While it may not be a powerhouse in its stock form, there are kits available to increase its performance.

Summit Racing offers kits that include all the necessary parts to boost the power of the Ford 300. PowerNation’s Engine Power crew used these kits to achieve an impressive 522 horsepower and 597 pound-feet of torque. The kits are easily recognizable with their white-and-red paint and were originally used to power a truck-mounted sprayer.

One kit available is the turbo setup, which includes the Turbonetics C15 TNX turbocharger, a VS Racing wastegate, Turbosmart blow-off valve, CSF intercooler, Dorman exhaust manifold, and all the necessary piping. This kit is priced at $2,818.36 and eliminates the need for developing a turbo setup from scratch.

In addition to forced induction, Summit Racing also offers a top-end upgrade kit for $3,288.76. This kit includes a Holley Sniper XFLOW EFI system, Holley EFI carb hat, Summit Racing carb spacer, Offenhauser intake manifold, Comp Cams lifters, Harland Sharp rocker arms, MSD ignition upgrades, and more.

The final piece of the puzzle is the short block kit, priced at $1,675.97. This kit includes components like forged pistons, piston rings, bearings, gear drive set, oil pump, and more.

These kits allow enthusiasts to choose how wild or mild they want their performance upgrades to be, depending on their preferences and budget. Whether it’s building a custom turbo setup, upgrading the top-end, or starting with a complete package, these performance parts can help the Ford 300 reach impressive power levels.

With these setups, the Ford 300 can give V8 engines a run for their money. So, choose your kit accordingly and enjoy the increased power and performance of your Ford 300 engine.