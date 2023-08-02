Subaru Unveils Latest WRX-Based Rally Car for Ojibwe Forests Rally

Subaru has a rich rallying history that has influenced its performance cars over the years. While there hasn’t been a hardcore STI version of the WRX sedan revealed yet, Subaru remains committed to its racing tradition. The company recently unveiled its latest WRX-based rally car, which will debut at the Ojibwe Forests Rally in late August.

The rally car, known as the Subaru Motorsports WRX Rally car, is powered by a specially built 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine. However, due to class regulations, it is limited to 22 pounds of boost and has to use a 33-millimeter restrictor plate. These limitations result in 320 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. The rally car also features a fully seam-welded body, custom suspension, and other modifications to improve its performance on dirt.

Safety is a top priority, as the interior of the rally car is stripped out and equipped with an FIA-spec roll cage and Sparco ADV Prime competition seats. The car also boasts a custom carbon fiber widebody, which not only enhances its appearance but also generates the necessary downforce to keep it stable at high speeds.

While the Subaru Motorsports WRX Rally car is not available for purchase, it provides a glimpse into what a high-performance WRX could be. Subaru has not yet announced plans for an STI version of the sedan. However, the company will be releasing a video series about the development of the rally car on its YouTube channel, starting on August 9th.

Overall, Subaru’s latest rally car continues its legacy of performance and demonstrates the brand’s dedication to motorsports.