Subaru Unveils New WRX Rally Car with Maximum Performance

Subaru, known for its history in rallying, has introduced its latest car, the Subaru Motorsports WRX Rally. This rally car, limited to 320 horsepower as per class regulations, showcases Subaru’s dedication to performance. While not currently available for purchase, the car will be competing in the American Rally Association Championship, starting at the Ojibwe Forests Rally in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on August 24 and 25. Renowned driver Travis Pastrana will also be driving one of these cars in ARA competition later this year.

Built in collaboration with Vermont SportsCar, the new rally car has been meticulously engineered for optimum performance under ARA Open 4WD specifications. Starting with the first current-generation Subaru WRX sold in the US, the car has undergone 18 months of design, construction, and testing. It is equipped with a custom-built turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine, meeting the class requirements with a mandated 33mm restrictor and 22psi boost limit. The engine produces 320 horsepower and 380 lb-ft. of torque, powering all four wheels through a SADEV six-speed close-ratio transmission.

The car features R53 Suspension springs and dampers working seamlessly with VSC-designed components to manage wheel movement on any surface. The Yokohama 15-inch ADVAN A053 gravel rally tires provide reliable traction.

Safety is a top priority for Subaru and Vermont SportsCar. The rally car incorporates a fully seam-welded body shell and an FIA/USAC-spec roll cage made of T45 steel. The stock WRX gas tank has been replaced with an 82-liter Kevlar fuel cell, and Sparco ADV Prime competition seats with HANS devices ensure driver and co-driver safety. The car also includes self-extinguishing fabric liner and FIA approved energy-absorbing padding.

Subaru believes that rally racing is gaining popularity in the United States and hopes to contribute to this growth. As the Subaru Motorsports WRX Rally hits the tracks, it exemplifies Subaru’s commitment to performance and safety in motorsport.