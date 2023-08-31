13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Surpasses 1 Million Copies Sold

Atlus, the publisher of the sci-fi adventure game RTS hybrid, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, has announced that the game has shipped over 1 million copies physically and digitally. The news was shared on Atlus’ official Japanese website, along with a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to the fans for their support.

The success of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a significant milestone for Vanillaware, the developer known for its visually stunning and unique games. It brings the studio closer to the sales numbers achieved by its best-selling title, Dragon’s Crown, which surpassed 1 million sales in 2017.

Originally launched in Japan in 2019, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim received a Western release on the PlayStation 4 in 2020. The game’s popularity continued to grow with a Switch port in April 2022, which was met with positive reviews.

Vanillaware’s games are highly regarded for their artistry and their ability to offer a fresh take on various genres. The success of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a testament to the studio’s dedication to creating visually captivating and engaging experiences.

As fans celebrate the game’s success, Vanillaware has released a special commemorative illustration from Yukiko Hirai, one of their talented artists. The illustration showcases the game’s captivating aesthetic and further emphasizes the studio’s commitment to creating memorable visual experiences.

With its continued success and growing fanbase, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has secured its place as one of Vanillaware’s most beloved titles. As the studio looks towards the future, fans eagerly anticipate what new and innovative games they will create next.

